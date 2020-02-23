Michael O’Neill reacts to Stoke City’s win over Cardiff City

Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill has said that his side showed resilience in their 2-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Stoke City secured another important win on Saturday afternoon, defeating Cardiff City 2-0 to help them in their efforts to stave off relegation to League One.

The Potters went ahead on the 25-minute mark when Cardiff man Callum Paterson inadvertedly directed a Stoke corner into his own net. The points were then secured with just under 20 minutes remaining in the second half when Joe Allen poked home from close range to secure a 2-0 win for the Potters.

The victory sees Stoke rise to 19th place in the Championship table, above both Huddersfield and Middlesbrough and three points away from the relegation zone.

After the game, Stoke boss Michael O’Neill spoke to the club’s official website to deliver his verdict, saying his side showed a resilience that has been questioned at times this season. He said:

“I’m delighted with the result and I thought a lot of aspects of the performance were very good at times. We showed a side of ourselves that has possibly been questioned this season in terms of resilience, but I thought we showed that from the start of the game.

“We had to deal with an awful lot of direct play, a lot of balls into our box, which we did very well. We created good chances in the game as well and obviously I’m delighted with the 2-0 win.

“I was most pleased with the character the players showed. It’s never easy when you lose back-to-back games, you are conscious of falling into a slump and it was important we didn’t allow that to happen. I thought we got the right response from the players, not only today; we’ve had it from the beginning of the week and there were a lot of good performances.”