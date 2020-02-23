Sheffield Wednesday still hopeful of securing play-off spot says Barry Bannan

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has said the Owls still believe they are in the fight for a spot in the Championship play-offs, despite sitting 11 points adrift of the top six.

With 34 Championship games played, Sheffield Wednesday are sat in 12th place in the table, with 45 points on the board. The Owls are sat firmly in mid-table, 11 points clear of the bottom three and 11 points away from the top six.

But, despite being 11 points away from the play-off spots, Wednesday are not giving up just yet. Speaking to the Sheffield Star after the 3-3 draw against Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon, midfielder Barry Bannan revealed that he and his teammates still believe they are still in the fight for a spot in the top six. Speaking after the game, he said:

“I actually do. A lot of the boys do as well. I know people on the outside will be saying ‘no way’. That’s good because if you can put a run together… I remember when we got to the semi-finals against Huddersfield, we put a run together, we sneaked in the back door.

“The same with Steve Bruce last year, we nearly got in, we lost to Villa which killed us a bit. There’s still a lot of games left. You probably have to win seven, eight, nine games now which we are capable of. We will see how it is. It won’t be for the lack of trying. We will see where it gets us.”