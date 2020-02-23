Leeds United boss Bielsa heaps praise on Reading star Swift

Speaking to Leeds Live after his side’s 1-0 win on Saturday afternoon, Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa moved to heap praise on Reading star Jonathan Swift, praising Whites man Mateusz Klich for keeping him quiet during the tie.

Leeds United were able to overcome Reading on Saturday afternoon, with Pablo Hernandez scoring the only goal of the game to secure all three points for the Whites, who have strengthened their grip on an automatic promotion spot after faltering somewhat recently.

During the gate, Leeds dominated possession and were able to create more chances, registering 10 shots for than Reading. While the Royals will have been hoping to take more from the game, one man who Marcelo Bielsa singled out for praise was playmaker Jonathan Swift.

While his impact on the game was not as significant as some would have hoped, the Leeds United boss labelled Swift as a “great player”, praising Mateusz Klich for the job he did nullifying the threat of the Reading man. Speaking after the game, Bielsa said:

“Swift is a great player. I value him a lot. He is a player who appears suddenly in attack and the same in transition between defence and attack, but especially when he passes from the defence to the attack.

“Klich is a player who attacks a lot. I thought Klich was going to attack well, but maybe was unable to defend Swift well. I think Swift was more worried to defend Klich than attack us. He looked like he didn’t have impact in their attack.”