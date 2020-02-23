Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley targeting more game time

Jayden Stockley came off the bench to help Preston North End beat Hull City at Deepdale yesterday.

The Lilywhites were losing 1-0 to the Tigers at half-time but turned the game around in the second-half, with Stockley assisting Alan Browne for the winner.

Stockley, who is 26 years old, has had to bide his time for opportunities this season and has admitted it has been tough being on the bench. He joined Preston in January 2019 from Exeter City and has made 20 appearances this term, chipping in with two goals.

Alex Neil’s side are currently 6th in the Championship and Stockley is hoping to play a key part in the promotion run-in between now and the end of the campaign.

He has said, as per a report by Lancashire Live: “It’s tough, mentally tough (not getting regular game time). I’m quite a positive guy so I like a laugh and a joke around the training ground, but also working very hard. So it is difficult, especially when you see games and think that you could influence that game.”

“I’m very thankful for the manager for putting me on and giving me that chance. A player of my position and the strengths I have, I just have to go on and effect the game as best I can. I’m speaking from an individual point of view but every attacking player on the bench will be thinking the same.”

He added: “That’s the mindset that you have to have being on the bench – I’m thinking I can put a cross away or link the play. You have to prepare as if you’re starting, and that as a forward player you could be on at any minute. I’m very confident that if I do get on that I’ll effect them game.”

Next up for Preston is a trip to the Hawthorns on Tuesday night to face table toppers West Bromwich Albion, followed by Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Will Stockley be given another opportunity by Neil?