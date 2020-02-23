Paul Cook comments after Wigan Athletic’s win over Millwall

Wigan Athletic boosted their Championship survival hopes with a 1-0 win over Millwall yesterday.

Shaun Hutchinson’s second-half own goal was enough for the Latics to earn a valuable three points at the DW Stadium.

Paul Cook’s side are in decent form at the moment and have lost once in their last six games in the league. They are currently still in the relegation zone in 22nd position and are two points off safety.

Millwall, on the other hand, saw their Play-Off hopes dented in the North-West yesterday and have slipped to 11th in the league.

It was Wigan’s day and their boss was delighted with the win, speaking after to the Latics’ official club website: “I’m delighted with the players. The game panned out very much like we thought it was going to and it was always going to be small moments in the game. Fortuitously we’ve had a bit of luck with the goal, but I thought we created enough clear cut chances.”









“We had to make a couple of blocks in our own box, but the two centre backs were excellent. Gary Rowett has done an excellent job at Millwall and they had belief after winning at Preston last week, so we knew it was going to be a tough afternoon and we’re delighted to take three points.”

He added: “People write teams off quickly in football these days and there are quick reactions to results. The reality is that none of us know, but we’ve got to keep believing and keep focused on what we want to achieve.”

Next up for Wigan are two tricky away trips to Reading and West Bromwich Albion respectively this week but they go into the games with some confidence. Can they beat the drop?