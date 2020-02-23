Blackburn Rovers boss hopeful of Rothwell return for Stoke City clash

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is hopeful that midfielder Joe Rothwell will be able to overcome a hamstring problem to feature against Stoke City on Wednesday night.

Blackburn Rovers have been without midfielder Joe Rothwell for the last five games now, with a hamstring problem keeping him on the sidelines. His amount of starts had increased prior to injury with Rovers duo Bradley Dack and Lewis Holtby both suffering long-term injuries, with Rothwell coming in to play in the middle of the park or on either the left or right side of midfield.

But now, after missing the last five matches, manager Tony Mowbray has said that Rothwell is set to return to training prior to Wednesday’s game against Stoke City, with a place in the match day 18 awaiting him if he comes through training. The Rovers boss said:

“The plan is that he’s going to train on Monday and then we’ll see how he comes through that. Hopefully, he might have an opportunity to be on the bench on Wednesday if he comes through the two days training.

“We’ll wait and see, but if he’s fit and flying then we might put him in the team. It’s good to have a few coming back, as was the case with Gallagher, and if we can get Rothwell back then that will be another positive for us.”

So far this season, Rothwell has played in 28 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.