In danger of relegation? Grant McCann reflects on Hull City’s defeat to Preston North End

Hull City’s poor form continues after a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End yesterday.

The Tigers have not won in the league since New Years Day and have slipped from being Play-Off contenders to possibly being in a relegation battle.

Grant McCann’s side are currently 17th in the Championship and seven points above the drop zone.

They lead at half-time at Deepdale after Mallik Wilks’ third goal since his loan switch from Barnsley, however Preston turned the game around in the second-half through goals from Paul Gallagher and Alan Browne.

It was a familiar feeling at the end for McCann and his side and he said, as per the Tigers’ official club website: “For large periods, it was a good away performance. It’s probably the best we’ve been for a while in terms of our overall performance.”

“Preston are a good team and Alex has done a good job here. But, he will have been disappointed with his team’s performance in the first half. However, I was pleased with mine. Our game-plan worked a treat. Preston ramped it up a little bit after the break and made a couple of changes to bring a bit of energy into their team, but it was their first goal that turned the tide.”

He added: “We tried to make a couple of positive changes to get ourselves back into the game. We had a couple of half-chances that we didn’t take but we just couldn’t find that all-important equaliser. We can’t dwell on it though. We’ve got Barnsley coming up at home on Wednesday night and we need to get back to winning ways.”

Wednesday’s clash against Barnsley at the KCOM Stadium is a defining game in Hull’s season, if they lose that then they are in trouble.