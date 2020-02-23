Nottingham Forest midfield star Sow a doubt for midweek tie vs Cardiff City

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live after their 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers, Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has said star midfielder Samba Sow is a doubt for Forest’s midweek tie with Cardiff City.

Nottingham Forest were without star midfielder Samba Sow for their 0-0 draw against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon, with Tiago Silva initially dropping into a deeper role to cover for the missing Sow.

And now, speaking after the game, Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi said that the Mali international is also a doubt for their midweek game against Cardiff City. Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, the Forest boss said:

“I don’t know if he can be involved in the next game against Cardiff. It is a serious injury. But I don’t think we missed Samba today, because we created chances and we played well. But of course he is an important player for us.

“It is day by day and game by game (managing Sow’s injury). But I don’t think I am the only manager with that problem in the Championship. All managers are looking at their squad and how they are physically because some players are tired and some players have pain or injuries. We need to be smart and clever, and do the right things at the right time.”

Since signing for Forest in the summer transfer window, Sow has played in 19 games across all competitions for Forest, providing two assists in the process. Lamouchi’s side have struggled without the 30-year-old at times, so they will be hoping that Sow returns from injury sooner rather than later to help with the club’s promotion push.