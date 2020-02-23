Middlesbrough’s Stephen Walker wants to make history on loan at Crewe Alexandra

Middlesbrough loan striker Stephen Walker says he wants to make history with Crewe Alexandra this season, as per a report by Cheshire Live.

The Railwaymen boosted their promotion hopes with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to rivals Macclesfield Town yesterday, with Walker scoring the second goal.

David Artell’s side are now 2nd in League Two, two points into the automatic promotion places and two points behind the leaders Swindon Town.

Walker, who is 19 years old, joined Crewe on loan in January and has since made four appearances, chipping in with his first goal yesterday.

He is a product of the Boro academy and has played 11 times for their first-team. He gained his first experience of going out on loan last season at MK Dons as they were promoted to League One.

Walker now has his sights set on doing the same with Crewe and has said, as per Cheshire Live: “I’m a part of this club now, I’m a part of Crewe’s history. Always. So if I can be a part of their history when they got promoted, that’s a big thing for the club and a big thing for me.”

“I’m not just here to play games and develop me own game and not care if we win or lose, I want to win every game I play for Crewe. Every time I wear the shirt I’m going to give everything I’ve got because I want us to win. I want the lads – the lads in there are great lads. I don’t think there is a bunch of lads who deserve to go up more this season.”

Next up for Artell’s men is an away trip to lowly Morecambe next weekend.