Stoke City striker to return to loan club Bristol City

Injured Stoke City striker Benik Afobe will return to loan club Bristol City on Monday according to reports by Bristol Live.

The 27-year-old former Arsenal trainee joined The Robins on a season-long loan deal in August but Afobe sustained an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury just a month later which was expected to rule the player out for the remainder of the season.

Afobe returned to parent club Stoke City for the first stage of his rehabilitation and Bristol City chief executive Mark Ashton has now provided an update that the striker is recovering well and will return to Ashton Gate on Monday to complete the final stages of his rehabilitation with his loan club.

At this stage, it is unknown just how far Afobe is from full fitness, however, Bristol City are not ruling out further appearances for the player before his initial loan move comes to an end.

After failing to make the grade at Arsenal, Afobe’s most successful spells of his 11-club career have come with Wolverhampton Wanderers. The DR Congo international netted 29 goals for Wolves in two spells with the Molineux outfit between 2015 and 2016 and during the second half of the 2018 campaign.

Afobe netted three goals in just five appearances for Bristol City prior to his injury and fans will be hoping that the player can return and help fire The Robins into the English Premier League for the first time in their history.