“Pablo is back” Leeds United fans respond as Hernandez shimmy opens scoring vs Royals

It was a scrappy affair at Elland Road was the opening to the Leeds United vs Reading encounter played amongst the swirling winds of LS11. The weather was always going to play a big part in the game; in the opening stages, that’s just what fans of both sides saw.

Despite the swirling wind, both sides seemed committed to attempting to play football which is understandable as any ball off the deck was at the mercy of the elements. Both home side Leeds and visitors Reading entered into the game on the back of wins; Leeds 1-0 winners last time out against Bristol City and Reading 3-0 victors over Sheffield Wednesday.

In reality, the opening 45 minutes was won by the weather and incomplete passages of play with neither side able to string much cohesive football together at all. There were chances, both sides having them, but the biggest talking point of the first-half was Kalvin Phillips being replaced (37′) with the impressive midfielder unable to run-off the effects of a thunderous tackle he made moments earlier.

Leeds did ramp up the pressure in the closing stages of the half, forcing Reading back on their heels and winning a series of corners. It was a similar Leeds United who came out at the start of the second half and began picking at Reading looking for an opening.

As Leeds began to apply more pressure, as Reading creaked, you could sense a breakthrough coming. That breakthrough came in the 57th minute courtesy of some typical Pablo Hernandez magic (below):

57′ PABLOOOOOOOOOOOO HERNANDEZZZZZZ!!! THE SPANISH WIZARD GETS THE OPENER!!! 1-0 pic.twitter.com/zhoIgGyEnP — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 22, 2020

Receiving the ball back after a blocked shot, Pablo controlled the ball neatly with his right foot, dragged it past the defender and imperiously flicked it into Cabral’s top corner. The Reading keeper got a hand to it but there was not enough contact to stop it arrowing its way into the back of the net to put the Whites in front.

It was a goal that was always going to get Leeds United fans commenting on Twitter and that proved to be the case.

Leeds United fans comment after sublime Hernandez strike opens scoring

