Brentford battle back to draw against Blackburn Rovers

Brentford continued their recent stumbles from previously eviscerating form with their third successive draw today at home to Blackburn Rovers. This 2-2 result followed on from a brace of 1-1 games against Birmingham City and Leeds United respectively.

It is a rescued result which leaves them three points shy of the last automatic place held by Leeds United, a buffer that could be stretched further by the West Yorkshire side winning at Elland Road this afternoon against a stuttering Reading outfit.

For Blackburn, who took a 2-0 lead in this game, it is a case of two points lost and a failed opportunity to close the gap to just goal difference in the race for the play-off place. It is a result that leaves the Bees in 4th place in the table and Rovers still handily placed for the playoffs in 8th place – just two points shy of Preston in 6th.

Blackburn were in the ascendency early on and too an early lead through Adam Armstrong (11′) who punished a defensive lapse from Brentford’s Ethan Pinnock to lob David Raya for a Rovers lead:

Both sides continued to show just why this was a highly-anticipated match-up with chances for the likes of Said Benrahma and Armstrong forcing saves out of both keepers. It was nip-and-tuck stuff as both sides showed that this was unlikely to just be a one-goal game.

It was just that Armstrong effort that separated the sides at the half, although both could have added to the scoreline in that opening 45 minutes. However, it was Blackburn who extended their lead with Armstrong stepping up to convert a penalty – his strike nestling in the bottom-right corner after he sent Raya the wrong way.

That two-goal deficit lasted just nine minutes before Ollie Watkins scored this beauty (62′ – below) to bring the Bees buzzing back into the game with his 21st goal of a massively productive season.

Brentford were definitely back into this game and began to plug away at their visitors and nearly brought the scores level four minutes later through Pinnock (66′) who shot wide after peeling away at a corner.

The scores were levelled a little while later (71′) through the lively Benrahma who converted a penalty of his own to restore parity with his 11th strike of the season – his 5th goal in his last five games. Both sides came close moments later with Armstrong going one-on-one with Raya who made a crucial save and Blackburn’s Christian Walton saving from Bryan Mbuemo.

There was no further addition to the scoreline and both sides had to settle for what was a hard-fought point.