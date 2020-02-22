The 72
Championship

Leeds United fans respond to team news vs Reading

Leeds fans celebrate a goal during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Burton Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 9 September 2017. Photo by John Potts.

Leeds United enter today’s game at Elland Road knowing that challengers Fulham dropped points last night against Derby County and that Blackburn were attempting to derail Brentford’s recent run of form and were holding the potent Bees when this article was published. 2nd going into this game, the Whites could open up a five-point gap over Fulham if Nottingham Forest lose today against QPR and Blackburn draw against Brentford.

Last time out, Leeds took apart Bristol City in as comprehensive a 1-0 victory as one could have hoped to have seen. Reading, meanwhile, broke out of a bad run of results to hand Sheffield Wednesday a thorough 3-0 spanking of their own.

Leeds United arrive at Elland Road

Leeds United team vs Reading

There are no changes in the starting XI today as Marcelo Bielsa looks to build on the solid game that took Bristol City apart at Elland Road last time out. On the bench, it’s again familiar faces with Jean-Kevin Augustin still having to be patient for his first start for the Whites.

As with anything Leeds United related, Marcelo Bielsa’s team selection is bound to draw comment from the Whites supporter base on Twitter. Here’s some of what Leeds United fans had to say.

Fan reactions to Leeds United team vs Reading

