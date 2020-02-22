West Brom in “crunch” contract talks with starlet Tulloch – new offer put to youngster

Many observers and football pundits thought that West Brom’s talks with starlet Rayhaan Tulloch had broken down. However, Pete O’Rourke, writing for Football Insider, says that this isn’t the case and that the Baggies are in “crunch talks” with the youngster and his representatives.

With many citing the young striker’s demands being a barrier to any new deal, hope was thought to be lost and that Tulloch would move on when his contract ran down. Yet, quoting ‘a source at the Hawthorns’ has informed Football Insider that “discussions are continuing” with the 19-year-old “open-minded about staying with the Baggies.”

Tulloch graduated from West Brom’s Under-18s to the Under-23s at the start of the 2018/19 season and has taken to higher-level football like a duck to water. In this season’s Premier League 2 competition, the young starlet has featured in 14 games, scoring nine goals and adding four assists.

Embed from Getty Images

Last season he featured in 25 games across all youth competitions (Under-18 Premier League/FA Youth Cup/Premier League 2) and scored nine goals in total – another goal coming in a 2-1 EFL Trophy win against Blackpool in a group game.

West Brom are handily placed for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship with them leading the pack at the moment. They will be wanting to convince Rayhaan Tulloch to stay at the Hawthorns and avoid the possibility of him walking away as a free agent come the summer.

West Brom are away at fellow promotion hopefuls Bristol City today in a 3 p.m. kick-off that could have important ramifications for both sides.