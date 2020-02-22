The 72
“OJ Simpson trial took less time” – Leeds United fans react in anger as Hay tweets about Casilla delay

It’s been going on since late-September last year and there is still no definite resolution of matters. Of course, I am referring to the decision into the circumstance that Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla addressed Charlton’s on-loan West Brom striker Jonathan Leko allegedly using racial terms.

That was reported at the time and Casilla has gone on to remain the Whites first-choice keeper, appearing in every game since that 1-0 defeat at The Valley. There have been blips, drops in form, bad decisions but the long and the short of the matter is that Casilla is still Marcelo Bielsa’s go-to choice between the sticks.

The meeting of the FA-appointed, independent disciplinary committee was the week just gone, with representations heard from both sides over Wednesday and Thursday. A decision was expected yesterday at the latest. That decision hasn’t been forthcoming and, in the following tweet, The Athletic’s Phil Hay thinks that the Whites will revert to type and pick Casilla.

Even if the findings of the three-man committee are against Casilla, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the former Real Madrid stopper will be out for a stretch. The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, on Twitter, answers one fan with “I believe so” when asked whether Casilla would be allowed to play should Leeds United consider an appeal.

News from Hay that Casilla is likely to be selected isn’t the talking point behind Hay’s tweet (above), rather it is the delay in announcing the verdict that is riling some of United’s fanbase. Here’s how some of them responded to Phil Hay’s tweet.

