“OJ Simpson trial took less time” – Leeds United fans react in anger as Hay tweets about Casilla delay

It’s been going on since late-September last year and there is still no definite resolution of matters. Of course, I am referring to the decision into the circumstance that Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla addressed Charlton’s on-loan West Brom striker Jonathan Leko allegedly using racial terms.

That was reported at the time and Casilla has gone on to remain the Whites first-choice keeper, appearing in every game since that 1-0 defeat at The Valley. There have been blips, drops in form, bad decisions but the long and the short of the matter is that Casilla is still Marcelo Bielsa’s go-to choice between the sticks.

The meeting of the FA-appointed, independent disciplinary committee was the week just gone, with representations heard from both sides over Wednesday and Thursday. A decision was expected yesterday at the latest. That decision hasn’t been forthcoming and, in the following tweet, The Athletic’s Phil Hay thinks that the Whites will revert to type and pick Casilla.

No verdict from the Casilla case yet so expecting him to play today. More dropped points for Fulham last night – this is how the table looks: pic.twitter.com/turFIuLymf — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 22, 2020

Even if the findings of the three-man committee are against Casilla, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the former Real Madrid stopper will be out for a stretch. The Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth, on Twitter, answers one fan with “I believe so” when asked whether Casilla would be allowed to play should Leeds United consider an appeal.

News from Hay that Casilla is likely to be selected isn’t the talking point behind Hay’s tweet (above), rather it is the delay in announcing the verdict that is riling some of United’s fanbase. Here’s how some of them responded to Phil Hay’s tweet.

Leeds United fans respond angrily to Phil Hay Casilla delay tweet

FA are ridiculous OJ Simpson trial took less time than this 🤔 if evidence was clear why take this long, corruption at the highest level. — Paul (@LEYTONREECE) February 22, 2020

Pathetic from the @EFL regarding this now, dragged on long enough, Leeds should take action against them them now. — Steven Scaife (@RoddersPudsey) February 22, 2020

Typical of them incapable of making a decision, they do it on purpose to shaft us even more! we need him banned so we can play meisla and stand a chance in remaining games! — PHIL BROWN (@PHMB7) February 22, 2020

Nothing would have surprised me but to ban him on the eve of a game would have been out of order. — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) February 22, 2020

Morning Phil just a quick one. If this was more likely an open shut case due to the probability rule they use why is it taking so long to come to a decision? Or has something that was given as evidence put a spanner in the works and FA trying to find something that will stick? — Lee Maspero (@Leemo_LUFC) February 22, 2020

Bets on decision announcement at 1:57pm today??? — Jilly H 💙💛 (@MrsJillyH) February 22, 2020

Is there anything to read into the fact that there is no verdict yet Phil? Ie do they need more time to decide? Do they need more evidence? Have they decided but no announcement? — Hironeogeo (@Hironeogeo) February 22, 2020

Either that or the longer the FA/EFL clutch at straws to find a charge somewhere that sticks — Jimmy Goodchild (@JimmygoodersDJ) February 22, 2020