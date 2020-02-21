Former Leeds United player Michael Brown praises talent of Pablo Hernandez

Former Leeds United player Michael Brown has praised the talents of playmaker Pablo Hernandez this season and claimed they miss his ‘creativity’ when he is absent in an interview with Football Insider.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa singled out Hernandez for praise in his pre-match press conference and hailed the influence he has on the team.

Bielsa had this to say when asked about the Spanish playmaker: “Hernandez has a high impact on the team and when he plays well the team play well. He is a player who helps his teammates, he leads them to have good offensive play.”

Brown agreed with Bielsa and gave his views on the 34-year-old: “I think what he does have is that creativity”

“He’s missed a couple of games but it’s a nice combination, isn’t it – Kalvin Phillips, Hernandez and Mateusz Klich, those three. He likes Hernandez, it’s that bit of creativity, I’d say.”

“He’s unpredictable, he can get a goal, create opportunities so yeah, he’s always a great addition to the team. They’ve just got such a balanced squad, they want to keep that consistency. A few injuries and suspensions doesn’t help that flow when you come under tough games.”

Despite missing spells of the campaign through injury, Hernandez has still scored four goals and provided four assists for the Whites. He brings a wealth of experience to the team and will prove to be a vital component of the squad as they look to get promoted to the Premier League.