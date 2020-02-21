The 72
Championship

Notts County seal loan deal for Wigan Athletic defender Adam Long

General view of Notts County ground during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Notts County and Nottingham Forest at Meadow Lane, Nottingham, England on 19 July 2017. Photo by Jon Hobley.

Notts County have signed Wigan Athletic defender Adam Long on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The teenager has linked up with Neal Ardley’s side on an initial one-month loan deal.

Long, who is 19 years old, has been a key player for Wigan’s Under-23’s this season and will offer Notts County more options and depth in defence.

The Isle-of-Man born defender started his career at local side St Georges AFC before the Latics snapped him up in 2017. He has since made two senior appearances for the North-West side and signed his first professional contract at the DW Stadium last summer.

He will now be looking to help in Notts County’s push for promotion from the National League. They are currently 6th in the league and inside the Play-Offs on goal difference.

Long has spoken after putting pen-to-paper at Meadow Lane, as per their website: “The manager wanted me to come here and it’s a big achievement in myself to feel wanted, so now I’ve got a point to prove,” said the new recruit. There’s big history behind the club and I’m looking forward to being here, fighting for my place and hopefully pushing on for promotion.”

“I want to play as much football as possible, try and get clean sheets and three points in every game and finish in the play-off spots. I feel this is a good place for me to show I’m capable of making the step up to men’s football. Hopefully I’ll be able to make a name for myself.”

Long could make his debut for the Magpies away to Hartlepool United tomorrow.

