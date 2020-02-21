Slaven Bilic discusses omission of West Brom right-back Furlong from starting 11

West Brom manager Darnell Furlong has said to the Express and Star that Darnell Furlong’s absence from the staring 11 is because he has to balance defending and attacking.

Since signing from QPR in the summer, Darnell Furlong has been able to lock down the role as West Brom’s starting right-back, playing in 27 games across all competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

However, in recent weeks, Baggies youngster Dara O’Shea has been preferred at right-back by Slaven Bilic, providing a more defensive option on the right side of defence in comparison to the attack-minded Furlong.

Now, Bilic has spoken to the Express and Star about his decision to bring in O’Shea over Furlong in recent weeks, saying that despite Furlong training well, the Baggies have been needing a more defensive-minded right-back of late.

“He is training well,” the head coach said of Furlong.

“It’s as I said, it’s about balance. We wanted to find the balance in the team. At one stage of the season we were lacking creativity, we were not dangerous enough – we weren’t creating much.

“When Grady (Diangana) got injured, Matheus (Pereira) got suspended, some players had a dip in form and we were not fluid enough. Then we needed him, from the back, and he was also doing well.

“In this moment, now, we have to find the balance between defence and offence. That stability at the back – that’s what we’ve found in Dara.

“As I said, he’s still a very important member of the team. He will play. It’s not that I’m not happy with his overall game, especially if we’re talking about the season – his first season at the club. But we needed something different there, and that is the reason. The only reason.”