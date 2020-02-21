The 72
View of the JCT600 stand before the Pre-Season Friendly match between Bradford City and Sunderland at the Coral Windows Stadium, Bradford, England on 22 July 2017. Photo by Paul Thompson.
Bradford City

AFC Fylde bring in Bradford City defender Tyler French on loan

AFC Fylde have sealed the loan signing of Bradford City defender Tyler French, as announced by their official club website.

The young centre-back will spend the remainder of the season with Jim Bentley’s side in the National League.

French, who is 21 years old, joined Bradford last summer from Isthmian North Division side AFC Sudbury and has played six times in all competitions for the League Two outfit this season.

He has been loaned out by Stuart McCall’s side for more game time and still has another year left on his contract at Valley Parade.

AFC Fylde were denied promotion to the Football League last season by Salford City in the Play-Off final and now find themselves fighting to avoid relegation to the National League North.

French is hoping to help them survive in the fifth tier and has spoken after signing to their website: “Due to not playing many game this year I’ve come here, which is a great opportunity for me. The main thing is coming here playing football, helping the team and getting us as high up the table as we can be.”

“My main position is centre-back, but I can play anywhere across the back. I’m quick and aggressive, they’re my two main attributes, but I’m comfortable on the ball too.”

He added: “All the lads have been good so far, training was good – I’m buzzing for the opportunity to get back out there playing, and hopefully getting a win under our belt.

French could make his debut for Fylde tomorrow away to Dover.

