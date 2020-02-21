Mark Warburton speaks ahead of QPR’s clash with Nottingham Forest

Speaking to the club’s official website, QPR boss Mark Warburton has said that his side will need to be more clinical in front of goal if they want to take anything away from this weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest,

QPR and Nottingham Forest are in contrasting situations with 33 Championship games played so far this season. While the R’s sit 11 points clear of the bottom three, they are also 11 points away from the top six, sitting in 17th place. On the other hand, Nottingham Forest occupy 5th spot, two points clear of 7th placed Bristol City and four points behind Leeds United in 2nd.

Now, the two sides are preparing to face off once again, with both in need of three points. QPR head into the game off the back of a 4-2 win over Stoke while Forest were held to a draw by promotion rivals West Brom.

Ahead of the game, QPR boss Mark Warburton spoke to the club’s official website, saying that he knows his side need to be more clinical if they are to pick up more points.

“We know it’s about us being clinical. I’ve made the ‘broken record’ comment because in games like Huddersfield, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday, we created chances and we weren’t taking them.

“You think about Cardiff and Swansea [at home]and we took them. Swansea away we missed big chances but then on Saturday you saw us take four and in truth – and very respectfully – we have probably missed four or five huge chances.

“The good thing for me is that we, as a team, are creating good, quality chances and it’s up to us to be clinical and get the rewards.”

Warburton went on to discuss Saturday’s opposition, saying that he will be expecting a tough task when coming up against his former side this weekend.

“It’s a big, big club and I think the game is a complete sellout,” Warburton added.

“There should be a great atmosphere and I have huge respect for the club and the owners and what they are doing. They are investing wisely in the club and you can see what they are driving towards. It is a great place to play football and we are looking forward to it.

“Forest are a good team and they are in form. They’re hard to break down and they counter really well. They have good quality up front with the likes of Lolley, Silva, Grabban and Ameobi, so we know what we face.

“Likewise, they will be aware that we are a good team that creates chances as well. The 4-0 scoreline against them at home wasn’t a true reflection because of the red card after 50 minutes and what we have to do on Saturday is impose ourselves and recognise the importance of defending our goal with a real passion and look to use the football wisely.”