Sunderland could bring ex-Cardiff City and Bolton Wanderers defender Andrew Taylor out of retirement

Sunderland could bring experienced defender Andrew Taylor out of retirement, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The former left-back is currently the Black Cats’ first-team coach but they are considering offering him a short-term playing contract to help add some back-up and competition to their current defensive options.

Phil Parkinson’s side have been dealt a blow with Bailey Wright ruled out for the remainder of the season with injury. The Blacks Cats are believed to be looking in the free agent market but may now turn to a familiar face.









Taylor, who is 33 years old, retired from playing last September with his final spell coming at Bolton Wanderers under Parkinson. He racked up over 400 appearances in his career and played in the Premier League.

He started out at Middlesbrough and went on to play 145 times for the Riverside club, as well as having loan spells away at Bradford City and Watford.

Taylor left Boro in 2011 to join Cardiff and helped the Bluebirds gain promotion from the Championship two years later. He then moved on for spells at Wigan Athletic and Reading before rocking up at Bolton in 2016.

He played a key part in the Trotters’ promotion from League One under Parkinson in 2017 and helped them stay up in the season after. It is this experience and know-how of getting out of the third tier that Sunderland could embed into their squad for the remainder of the campaign to help them get over the line.