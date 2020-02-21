Fulham boss Scott Parker discusses the impact of Rooney’s arrival at Derby County

Speaking to the club’s official website, Fulham manager Scott Parker has said he is not surprised that Derby County’s form has improved since the arrival of Wayne Rooney at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney officially linked up with Derby County at the start of January and the Rams have only lost two games since, winning six games and picking up three draws across all competitions in the process.

Now, Derby County are preparing to face Fulham at Pride Park with Philip Cocu’s side hoping to pick up another three points to try and bring themselves back into the hunt for a place in the Championship play-offs.

Fulham boss Scott Parker is hoping his side can bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Barnsley and ahead of the game, he spoke about the impact of Wayne Rooney at Derby. In his 11 games with the club, the England legend has scored three goals and laid on two assists.

“He’s made a massive impact, I think you can see that, certainly in the way they’re playing,” said Parker.

“When you bring a player of Wayne’s calibre into your football club, he brings a certain mentality, as well as the quality he has as a footballer which we all know.

“I’m sure he’s bringing another dynamic which a team like Derby have probably never seen before. You like to think that when you bring players like that in, he’ll be scooping a few up along the way and a few will be following what he does, because that’s what happens when you bring world-class players in.

“With a player who’s got a winning mentality and who has been there and done it, I’ve no doubt that he’ll be a huge success there, and that’s why Wayne’s had a big impact.”