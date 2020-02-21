Charlton Athletic loanee Aiden McGeady unsure of long-term future

Charlton Athletic loanee Aiden McGeady has admitted he is unsure what the future holds for him, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

The experienced winger joined the Addicks on a loan deal until the end of the season in January having fallen out-of-favour at Sunderland. However, he still has 18 months left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

McGeady, who is 33 years old, has said he has not thought too much about his next career move and insists he is just focusing on the rest of the campaign with Charlton.

Lee Bowyer’s side are currently 19th in the Championship and are five points above the relegation zone with 13 games left to play of the season.

McGeady could play a key part if they are to avoid dropping into League One. The Republic of Ireland international has spoken about his future, as per the Sunderland Echo: “I haven’t thought too much about the future. I want to take it month by month and see how I do at Charlton, try to help the team progress up the league.”

“As far as staying beyond that, I’ve not really thought about it. Who knows what will happen in football? It’s only two or three months ago I was playing at Sunderland, something changes and you’re at a different team. Football changes very quickly. If that was a possibility – staying beyond the end of the season – then of course it’s something I’d be looking at.”

Charlton take on rivals Luton Town at the Valley tomorrow in what is a big game in the relegation battle.