Hull City boss Grant McCann comments ahead of Preston North End clash

Hull City travel to Preston North End tomorrow looking to get their season back on track.

The Tigers are winless in their last eight games in all competitions and will be eager to dent the Lilywhites’ promotion hopes.

Hull have been leaking goals of late and drew 4-4 at home to Swansea City at the KCOM Stadium last week. The Yorkshire side have not won in the league since their 1-0 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on New Years Day.

Grant McCann’s side have been handed a big boost with Jordy de Wijs, Kevin Stewart and Jon Toral in contention to return from spells on the side lines with injury.

The Tigers’ boss has said, as per their official club website: “There’s a buzz around the place this week with the lads we’ve got coming back from injury. We’re looking forward to the game this weekend and the boys are in good spirits. It will be difficult at Preston – it always is.”

“The game against Preston at home earlier in the season was probably one of our most complete performances this season – everything clicked. We deservedly won the game but I don’t think that will have any impact on Saturday. It’s a new game at a different time of the season and we’re going to have to be at our best to go there and get a result.”

Hull have slipped to 17th in the Championship and could do with picking up some points soon or they may start looking over their shoulder to the relegation zone.