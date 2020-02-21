Crystal Palace chairman confirms they will try to sign West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson in summer

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has confirmed that the club will try to sign West Bromwich Albion full-back Nathan Ferguson again in the summer in an interview on Sky Sports News.

Parish also revealed they tried to sign the teenager last summer as they identified him as one of their main targets.

Ferguson was close to sealing a move to Selhurst Park in January on transfer deadline day but the move fell through due to issues surrounding his medical and the defender subsequently stayed at the Hawthorns.

Parish said on Sky Sports: “We are still keen on that deal and we are confident that we can make that happen, we think an awful lot of the player. We identified Nathan as the player we wanted, it took a long time to negotiate that deal through January.”

“We had gone in for him in the summer as well. We thought he was the right answer for us.”

Ferguson can operate at centre-back or full-back making his versatility a real advantage for any potential suitor and Palace are bound to be at the front of the queue for his services in the summer.

The player and his representatives have already made it clear that he doesn’t want to play again for West Bromwich Albion and with him requiring knee exploratory surgery the likelihood of this appear very slim anyway.

Crystal Palace are determined to find a long-term replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and will see Ferguson as the ideal fit for their side.