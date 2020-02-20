Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa explains why Kalvin Phillips is such a star

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has explained why Kalvin Phillips is such a star in a glowing endorsement of the midfielder as reported by TeamTalk.

Bielsa claims that Phillips is able to adapt his game to suit any opponents and that highlights the quality of the defensive midfielder and why he is attracting so much interest from top-flight clubs.

The 24-year-old has been a mainstay in the team this campaign when available and is a hugely influential figure in the Leeds team and has been tipped by many as a future England international.

Bielsa has been full of praise for Phillips saying: “He was three matches out. He played the match with under-23s. Technically he was very good. The attitude he played with was excellent. He had problems in coordination, speed, agility.”

“In the match against Brentford he had few opportunities to touch the ball and organise the play. Just from the minute 30 to 45 he was in contact, the rest of the match no.”

“He had good recoveries when danger was in front of him. The player he faced, 14, that is a number eight, neither defensive nor offensive. Not offensive like the playmakers he is used to playing. It’s like most of the playmakers of our opponents. He had problems to face this player when he changed direction with the ball.”

“Those two situations, few contact with the ball to build attacks and lack of agility to adapt in defence with change of opponent’s direction are linked with situation he was out three matches. He lost a level as is natural.”

“You can recover some things just playing, even this description he had positive impact in the match against Brentford for us because he knows how to cover our players in defence, but he recovers his real level in the last match.”

Phillips is undoubtedly one of the most important players for Marco Bielsa and his form over the second half of the season will be crucial if they are looking to maintain their push for promotion.