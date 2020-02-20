Sheffield Wednesday set to receive boost with the return from injury of Steven Fletcher

Sheffield Wednesday are set to receive a boost with the return from injury of Steven Fletcher for their visit to Birmingham City on Saturday according to The Yorkshire Post.

Fletcher is the top scorer for the Owls with 12 goals but he has been absent since the third round of the FA Cup when he sustained a knee injury against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The striker has missed the last eight league games but could be set to return for their game against manager Garry Monk’s old side.

Wednesday were flying high in the Championship and were once occupying third place but a drastic slump in form has seen them win just once in ten games which has increased the pressure on Monk.

The return of Fletcher is a timely boost for the Yorkshire side as Monk revealed he is back in training. “It is one real positive. He is back in training this week, so it is good. He looks good.”

“We will make a decision on him. But he has come through his fitness work really well and done his rehabilitation brilliantly and has been back in training this week.”

“It is only his first week, but he is a fit lad anyway. We will make a decision on him. I think he has to be in consideration. I have not spoken to him yet and have let him get on with it, so I will speak to him later today or tomorrow morning in terms of how he feels.”

“Obviously it is a big ask to expect him to play ninety minutes of intensity, but it is a case of a positive feeling him being back out there. If we can use him, then I will do so. But I need to speak to him first to see where he is at.”

Sheffield Wednesday are desperately in need of a victory against Blues if they are to stand any outside chance of pushing for a play-off place and easing the pressure on their manager.