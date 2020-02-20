Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa full of praise for goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been full of praise for goalkeeper Illan Meslier in his pre-match press conference. Meslier could come into the side to replace Kiko Casilla depending on the outcome from the FA regarding the racial allegation against him.

Bielsa revealed that the Frenchman has lived up to his expectation since he joined the club and they could decide to sign him on a permanent deal once his loan expires at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has played just once when he featured in the FA Cup against Arsenal this season and is yet to make his debut in the Championship for the Whites.

However, should Casilla receive a ban from the FA then Meslier is likely to be his replacement between the sticks for Bielsa’s side.

Although Meslier will not be used to such a high pressure situation such as the promotion race, Bielsa said he has every faith in the goalkeeper.

“Meslier is the option if Kiko doesn’t play. In this situation or in others. When he plays the direction of him was in the level of our expectations.”

When Meslier played against the Gunners in the FA Cup he was more than impressive and he will need to have a similar kind of performance if called upon against Reading.

There is no doubt that Casilla will be a miss for Leeds should he be banned however Meslier will have the added bonus of an experienced and competent defence in front of him should he deputise.