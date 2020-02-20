Leeds United might be ‘forced’ to take Meslier on full deal – two pointers emerge

Leeds United and goalkeepers have seemingly had a somewhat rocky relationship over recent iterations. Forget Paul Rachubka (please), the unsteadiness has been in players such as Marco Silvestri, Felix Wiedwald and, to a lesser degree, Kiko Casilla. They have a back-up for Casilla in regarded French youngster Ilhan Meslier and it is back-up that might need to be made permanent according to French source Ouest-France.

Meslier’s time at Elland Road has seen him feature in some outings for the Under-23s, largely playing a supporting role to Kiko Casilla on the Elland Road bench. The rangy, young French stopper has had one outing for the first XI, starting the FA Cup Third Round game against a strong Arsenal side in a game where the Whites acquitted themselves well before losing 1-0.

Meslier showed, in that game against the Gunners, that he is more than capable of stepping it up in competition and class should he be called on by Marcelo Bielsa, who had praise for him in today’s presser, for a run in the first-team at Elland Road. That ‘calling’ could well be heard soon in light of Casilla’s much-publicised case currently before an FA disciplinary panel on allegations of racist terms directed at West Brom’s young striker Jonathan Leko who was on loan at Charlton during the Whites 1-0 loss to the Addicks at The Valley.

Should Casilla be found guilty, a decision is expected at some point likely today, then it seems a logical step to take for Meslier to be promoted to the starting XI as a replacement. Ouest-France put forward a couple of points that bear relevance for Whites fans to consider that might lead to the club being ‘forced’ to bring the French starlet in on a permanent deal.

They state that the young keeper, who is contracted to FC L’Orient until the summer of 2022 has a purchase option for the Whites of €6million/£5million – a figure that is not too astronomical at all. They go on to add that according to information that they have received, that purchase price would need to be met if Leeds reach the Premier League and/or if Meslier plays “a certain number of matches” which they believe is 10 in number.

That one game against Arsenal could, should Casilla be banned by the FA, come into play with a minimum ban for what is alleged against Leeds’ Spanish stopper set at six games but with many observers saying that it could very well be a 10-match ban for him.

In that instance, Meslier would become a Leeds United player on a permanent deal.