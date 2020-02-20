Derby County hotshot Waghorn previews Fulham clash

Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County forward Martyn Waghorn has discussed the Rams’ reliance on their home form this season, also previewing Friday’s game against Fulham.

Derby County host Fulham at Pride Park on Friday evening and will be hoping to use their strong home form to their advantage in their efforts to claw themselves back into the fight for a spot in the top six.

The Rams have one of the best home records in the league but their away form has prevented them from getting into the fight for the play-off spots. Now, they face promotion-hunting Fulham at Pride Park and top scorer Martyn Waghorn has spoken about the club’s strong form at home and their poor form on the road.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of the game, he said:

“For some reason, we seem to be a completely different side when we are at Pride Park. I don’t know what it is, and we can’t quite put our finger on it but our away form has been poor. We have spoken about it a number of times after games and it’s something that needs to change. We can’t just rely on playing teams at Pride Park.

“We know that we have a couple of difficult away fixtures coming up so it’s just one of those things that we need to change and do it quickly.

“We are in a funny position because we are two or three wins away from being in a good position and also two not so positive results away from being in a dangerous position so it’s tough. We need to rectify our away form and keep going at home.”

Waghorn went on to discuss Friday’s opponents Fulham, saying that the Rams will be hoping to pounce after Scott Parker’s side suffered a surprise defeat to Barnsley last weekend.

“Fulham are coming off the back of a difficult result for themselves last weekend, losing to Barnsley at home, so are aiming to capitalise on that,” Waghorn added.

“We want to use our home form to our advantage and really take the game to them. On our day we can beat anybody. We know it’s going to be a big game, leading into the busy month we know we have got so it’s important we do pick up the points and move on.”