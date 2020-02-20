Peterborough United secure new stadium agreement – fan reactions

Peterborough United announced on their official club website on Thursday morning that the club had reached an agreement with the City Council to build a new stadium, hopefully in time for the start of the 2022/23 season.

London Road has been the home of Peterborough United since the club’s formation in 1934, but now, the club look set to find themselves a new home. It was announced on Thursday morning that the club and City Council have reached an agreement for a new stadium.

Since the arrival of co-owners Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson, the Posh have been looking into the future of London Road, whether that be developing the current ground or building a new one. And now, a site for a new stadium has been identified and an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) has been signed with the council.

Upon the announcement co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony, Neale and Thompson all spoke to the club’s official website. The three owners had their say on the new agreement, with MacAnthony saying:

“We have worked very closely with the city council and discussions have been extremely positive. It has taken a little while, but discussions of this nature always do. We are very excited about the fact that we have got to this point and we are very excited about what happens next.”

Jason Neale went on to deliver his verdict on the agreement, expressing his delight at the agreement after speaking to some of the club’s supporters.

“We were very excited to be included as part of the City Centre Development Framework. One aspect that was very clear when we spoke to supporters was the desire for a potential new stadium to be in a central location to Peterborough within walking distance of transport links, local attractions and links to the amenities that are being discussed as part of the City Centre Development Framework.”

Stewart Thompson also spoke upon the announcement of the agreement, voicing his happiness after securing the MOU along with the City Council.

“We are delighted that we are now in position to announce this MOU, which effectively means that we have identified a site for a new stadium. It was vitally important for us as owners to spend time talking with supporters about our long-term vision for the football club and we listened to views at a fans forum and have engaged with supporters’ groups as well as having discussions on social media.”

Posh fans also had their say on the agreement. Here’s how they reacted to the news:

Sad to leave LR, but correct decision to move and push the club forward. Will attract more families and fans with a better match day experience. Just keep it in the City and no bowl. Up The Posh 🎩⚽️ — Paul (@PaulPosh) February 20, 2020

This is good news, but damn lots of memories at London Road. Bittersweet. — Cam (@macewol) February 20, 2020

Cant understand the excitement about moving grounds 4 or 5 clubs I can think of that have ruined, cant think of a time it's worked. Location, size is perfect for a club r size and its plenty big enough for if we go up. Hopefully I'm proven wrong #pufc — Nathan pufc (@PufcNathan) February 20, 2020

Super news 👌 lucky to have such superb owners #pufc https://t.co/ojmybcDY2k — Alex Sweeney (@Sweeney95Alex) February 20, 2020

Great news about the stadium. I'd be amazed if we were playing in it come the 22/23 season though! #PUFC — Jarred Farmer (@JarredFarmer) February 20, 2020

I love London Road but it's old and if this club is serious about attracting a larger fan base and promotion etc then it probably is the right thing to do. I'm glad that fan concerns have been considered and I trust the owners not to give us a soulless bowl 🤞 UTP #pufc https://t.co/vE0b04YVzN — Eddie ⚽️🇬🇧🇦🇪 (@E_Sure91) February 20, 2020