Championship

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla set to learn fate following racial abuse allegation

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to learn his fate following the allegation of racial abuse made against him with BBC journalist Adam Pope confirming it had started today.

Should Casilla be found guilty he could face a six-match ban which follows the incident in September in their game against Charlton Athletic when he was accused of racial abuse by forward Jonathan Leko.

Leko is alleging that Casilla said something to him that included racial overtones and he is being backed up by striker Macauley Bonne.

The Spanish goalkeeper has vehemently denied the allegations and is relying on proof from lip readers as well as a testimony from former striker Eddie Nketiah who has since returned to parent club Arsenal and his Leeds teammates.

The case will be ongoing through today and tomorrow until a decision is reached but it is believed that a guilty verdict is likely due to Bonne’s back-up evidence and Casilla could face a ban.

Leeds have expressed their concern at the evidence which is needed in cases such as this and The Athletic journalist Phil Hay said: “Because there is support for Jonathan Leko’s claim from Macauley Bonne who is standing behind him and saying ‘yes he was racially abused’ it is likely that Casilla will get banned and if he is he’s looking at a minimum six-game ban.”

“Because Leeds have been bracing themselves for a ban, that tells you it’s highly likely he’s going to get one.”

If Casilla is banned it will be a huge blow to Leeds as it would mean he could miss around half of their remaining fixtures and despite his recent errors and average performances he has been a mainstay between the sticks this season.

