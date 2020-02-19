Former-Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton reveals how close he was to signing for Middlesbrough

Speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT earlier today , former-Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton revealed he was close to signing for Middlesbrough in the summer.

Hutton was released from Aston Villa following their promotion to the Premier League in May and was without a club. The experienced right-back had weighed up his options, and a concrete offer from Middlesbrough was on the table.

When asked how close he was to joining his former-teammate Jonathan Woodgate and Robbie Keane at Middlesbrough, Hutton replied:

“It was close. On one side I felt bad cause I knew Woodgate and Keane they were desperate for me to go there.

“But leaving the family for the sake of one year, in the Championship you’re constantly playing and you’re away for the full week.

“Is it worth it? When I weighed it all up, it wasn’t.”

Middlesbrough’s transfer policy under Woodgate was clear from the outset – sign young, hungry players who will play for the shirt. But their pursuit of Hutton didn’t match, opting for an experienced head to help the youth, but nothing came to fruition.

Instead with 35-year old staying put, Boro signed Anfernee Dijksteel from Charlton Athletic, and fans also got to see the emergence of Djed Spence, with the 19-year -old being one of the standout performers for the Teessiders since making his debut earlier this term.

Hutton may have played his last game in football as the Carling Cup winner looks to hang up his boots for the final time.