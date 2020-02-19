The 72
The 72
Stadium during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, England on 12 March 2018. Picture by Graham Holt.
Championship

Stoke City midfielder Oakley-Boothe speaks about settling in at new club after deadline day switch

By on 0 Comments
Stadium during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Manchester City at the Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, England on 12 March 2018. Picture by Graham Holt.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke City midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe has said he has felt welcomed since his arrival at the club, also discussing the importance of the connection between players and young supporters.

Stoke City swooped to bring in young midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe from Premier League outfit Spurs on transfer deadline day, signing him to bolster the club’s midfield options.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Potters but was on the bench for last weekends defeat to QPR. Now, speaking to the club’s official website, Oakley-Boothe has highlighted the importance of the relationship between young supporters and players, also going on to speak about how he has been settling in at his new club.

IN OTHER NEWS:  An updated five potential candidates for the Blackpool job

“For me as a player, I enjoy coming out and doing stuff,” he said.

“Once I was a kid so it’s nice for the players to connect with the local children and be a part of it. As a youngster I always used to look up to footballers, especially coming from London where there is quite a few teams. I looked up to quite a few players so being connected with your fans is always good.”

Oakley-Boothe went on to discuss how it has been settling in at his new club, saying that the squad has helped him settle in at his new club after making the difficult decision to leave Spurs on transfer deadline day. He said:

IN OTHER NEWS:  Former West Brom midfielder Nigel Quashie reveals the club's best summer signing

“I’m enjoying it so far, I thought it would be more difficult settling in but I feel welcome. The lads have made me feel welcome so it’s not been too bad. It wasn’t an easy decision (to leave Tottenham), but I felt like I was at the point in my career where it was a decision I had to make but I think taking that step was good for me.”

About Author

Writer for The72 and currently studying at the University of Lincoln. Based in Peterborough/ Lincoln and often writing about Peterborough United amongst other Championship and League One clubs.

Related Posts