Stoke City midfielder Oakley-Boothe speaks about settling in at new club after deadline day switch

Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke City midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe has said he has felt welcomed since his arrival at the club, also discussing the importance of the connection between players and young supporters.

Stoke City swooped to bring in young midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe from Premier League outfit Spurs on transfer deadline day, signing him to bolster the club’s midfield options.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his debut for the Potters but was on the bench for last weekends defeat to QPR. Now, speaking to the club’s official website, Oakley-Boothe has highlighted the importance of the relationship between young supporters and players, also going on to speak about how he has been settling in at his new club.

“For me as a player, I enjoy coming out and doing stuff,” he said.

“Once I was a kid so it’s nice for the players to connect with the local children and be a part of it. As a youngster I always used to look up to footballers, especially coming from London where there is quite a few teams. I looked up to quite a few players so being connected with your fans is always good.”

Oakley-Boothe went on to discuss how it has been settling in at his new club, saying that the squad has helped him settle in at his new club after making the difficult decision to leave Spurs on transfer deadline day. He said:

“I’m enjoying it so far, I thought it would be more difficult settling in but I feel welcome. The lads have made me feel welcome so it’s not been too bad. It wasn’t an easy decision (to leave Tottenham), but I felt like I was at the point in my career where it was a decision I had to make but I think taking that step was good for me.”