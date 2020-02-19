Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills claims club should consider dropping Patrick Bamford

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills claims the club should consider dropping first-choice striker Patrick Bamford in an interview with Football Insider.

Although Mills is a fan of Bamford he has conceded that the striker’s barren run of form in front of goal is a concern claiming “he misses more than anybody else.”

Bamford has now scored just one goal in his last ten games for the Whites and with the addition of new loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, Mills wonders if it is time for a change up front.

“Bamford plays an exceptional role for the team. His work rate and everything else is superb,” Mills said. “But there has to be a point where a centre-forward’s job is putting the ball in the back of the net. He is missing more than anybody else.”

“There will become a point. It must be hard for Bielsa because everything is going right and Bamford if doing everything asked of him but it is not going in the back of the net.”

“If he plays Jean Kevin-Augustin and he is not doing what Bamford does, it may affect the dynamic of the team. I understand the fans’ frustrations. But Bielsa is thinking that we are playing so well so why change.”

The former Middlesbrough striker has scored 12 goals this season but his shot to goal ratio is considerably worse than other forwards in the league who have scored a similar amount of goals.

Bamford works hard for the team but with Leeds having suffered a recent slump in form which has coincided with the striker scoring less regularly, it beggars the question of how long Bielsa will persist with Bamford.