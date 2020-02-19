Wigan Athletic new boy Balogun impressed by Latics’ team spirit

Speaking to the Wigan Today, Wigan Athletic’s deadline day signing Leon Balogun has said that he has been struck by the team spirit amongst the Latics squad, despite their precarious position in the Championship table.

Wigan Athletic find themselves in a relegation battle, sitting three points behind Stoke City, who sit in 21st, one place clear of the bottom three.

Those at Wigan could have been forgiven for being down about their league position, but winter signing Leon Balogun has now said that he has been struck by the positive vibe in the Latics camp since his arrival, despite their precarious spot in the Championship table.

Balogun spoke to Wigan Today about the positive feeling within Paul Cook’s squad, saying that the positive atmosphere was the first thing that hit him upon his arrival. He said:

“That was the first thing that struck me about the group to be honest – that the spirit here is so good. The vibe I’m getting from the group is positive, everyone is very welcoming and having fun, which is always a good sign.

“I’ve been at other clubs that have been in the same situation and it hasn’t always been like this. Of course, it’s important we stay focused on the job in hand. But you also don’t lose your love for the game, and the reason we are all here.

“Obviously there’s a problem if you focus on only having fun. But it’s also important to strike the right balance, and enjoying the challenge as well.”