West Brom stalwart Brunt discusses prospect of retirement with contract set to expire

Speaking to Birmingham Live, West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt has said that he is keen to keep on playing beyond the end of this season, with his current Baggies deal set to expire in the summer transfer window.

While Brunt’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and given his limited involvement this campaign, the experienced midfielder has said he is making no retirement plans. The Baggies veteran spoke to Birmingham Live about his plans and his future, saying:

“I feel physically fit. We get all the physical data in after training and the games. After the West Ham game…I think if people saw the physical stuff from the West Ham game people would be surprised. The likes of me and Gareth Barry are right up there. But then the flip is it takes you a few more days to recover.

“I want to experience that again. This season I have played one game and then I have had three weeks to recover. If I can’t recover in three weeks I’ve got a bit of an issue. That is something I won’t know until I do that. I want to play next season and keep going as long as I can because the thought of having to do something else is a pretty scary one to be honest.

“All I’ve wanted to do since I was six-years-old kicking a ball against my mum’s fence was play football and once that is taken away from you it is a massive reality check.”

Brunt is vastly experienced at both club and international level. He has been with West Brom since the summer of 2007 and has gone on to play for the Baggies a massive 418 times, scoring 49 goals and laying on 89 assists in the process (Transfermarkt). He has played 200 times in the second-tier and 269 times in the Premier League.

The versatile midfielder made his breakthrough into senior football with Sheffield Wednesday after spending time in Middlesbrough’s youth academy. Brunt played 147 times for the Owls, scoring 25 goals and providing 16 assists before making the move to West Brom in 2007.