Former England international Darren Bent tips Helder Costa to be a success in the second half of the season

Former England international Darren Bent has tipped Helder Costa to be a success during the second half of the season despite the criticism he has received, in an interview with Football Insider.

Costa has failed to have the impact he had at Elland Road last season which has led to criticism from pundits and Leeds supporters.

However, Bent believes that Costa has “much more to offer’ during the second half of the campaign. “I don’t think he was given the correct opportunities when he first came in, he spent a lot of time on the bench.”

“He didn’t really get the opportunity to showcase what he is about but I think this is the time now, where the season maybe hasn’t gone to plan, he could still turn out to be a hero.”

“He can still help fire Leeds to the promotion – 13 games left, he can be an important player for them. The Leeds fans will remember that, if he’s played a key part in them getting promoted, Leeds fans will never forget that.”

The winger has played in every single Championship game this season and has four goals and four assists to his name but several of his earlier appearances were from the bench as he initially struggled to break into Bielsa’s starting XI.

Although Costa hasn’t been as impressive this season as he was in 2018/19, if he can help win promotion with Leeds United many will still see this as a success for the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man.

At just 26-years-old he still has time to mature and develop his game as he will look to raise his game should he be playing Premier League football next season.