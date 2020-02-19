West Brom hierarchy praise impact of manager Slaven Bilic

West Bromwich Albion’s hierarchy have been full of praise for the impact that manager Slaven Bilic had had on the team this season as reported by the Express & Star.

Chief Executive Mark Jenkins has been in the role since February 2018 and has been at the forefront of improving the club’s finances and also played an important part in the appointment of Bilic in the summer.

Jenkins has paid tribute to the Croatian and the job he has done since his arrival and believes he is a Premier League manager in the Championship.

“You don’t want to speak about all the other managers you have worked with but Slaven is definitely one of the most engaging and personable,” Jenkins said.

“He knows how to manage up and he knows how to manage down. He is just great around the training ground. We managed to get him and you think ‘that’s good.’”

“But after two or three months you really do think ‘How did we get him – why is here and not at a Premier League club?’ He is just a really good bloke.”

West Brom are currently top of the Championship table and are well on course for a return to the top flight and in Bilic, Jenkins believes they have the perfect man for the job.

“I know Slaven has proved a huge hit with our fans not only for the quality of football he has crafted but for the bearings he brings to the post,” Jenkins continued.

“You may recall that the summer transfer dealings ended with a frantic final day which saw us get five new players over the line.”

“In all my years in the game, Slaven is the only manager I have known take the trouble to pop down the corridor to the offices of the CEO to personally thank him for all the support and efforts taken to sign the players.”

“I felt then that we had a special man in the head coach’s office, and I know our fans feel the same.”