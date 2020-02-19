West Brom set to sign Matheus Pereira on permanent deal after five more Championship appearances

West Bromwich Albion are set to sign Matheus Pereira on a permanent deal after five more Championship appearances as reported by The Telegraph.

Pereira is on loan from Sporting Lisbon and the obligation in his contract rules that once he has made 30 league appearances, West Brom will be due to pay £8.25million to make the deal permanent in addition to the £750,000 already paid for his loan deal.

At just 23-years-old and considering the sensational impact he has had this season, it has to be considered one of the best deals in the Championship.

Sporting Lisbon are already preparing to spend the money they will receive for his sale and are under no illusions that they will lose Pereira in the coming weeks.

Should the Brazilian play the next five games then it would mean he would officially become an Albion player after the visit of local rivals Birmingham City on March 14.

The winger has been one of the standout performers this season and it seems inconceivable that West Brom would have ever considered not making the deal permanent due to his huge influence on the team.

Pereira could have become an official West Brom player earlier but he missed two league games due to suspension which has delayed the situation becoming resolved.

Personal terms between Pereira and Albion are understood to have already been agreed and it is believed that they would not be required to pay the outstanding fee to Sporting Lisbon until the summer.

Should the deal be completed as expected this would be a huge boost to West Brom with many already claiming that Pereira will be a huge hit in the Premier League if they win promotion this season.