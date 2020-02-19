Ex-Celtic and Derby County defender Efe Ambrose joins Livingston

Former Derby County defender Efe Ambrose has returned to Scotland with Livingston, as announced by their official club website.

The 31 year old has signed an 18-month contract with the Lions.

Ambrose, who is a Nigeria international with 51 caps under his belt, was released by Derby at the end of last season and has been weighing up his options ever since. He has been linked with a return up the border throughout this season and has now been snapped up by Livingston.

He started his career with spells in his native country with spells at Kaduna United and Bayelsa United before a brief stint in Isreal with Bashdod prior to his move to Celtic in 2012.

Ambrose became a key player for the Glasgow giants and went on to make 168 appearances in all competitions for them, helping them win the league title four times, the Scottish Cup and the League Cup.

The centre-back then left Celtic Park in 2017 for Hibernian in a loan move that was made permanent soon after. He helped them gain promotion from the Scottish Championship in his first season and then establish themselves back in the top flight.

He then left the Edinburgh side in January 2019 and was subsequently signed by Derby County on a free transfer for the latter half of last season. He added more competition and depth to Frank Lampard’s side last term as they reached the Championship Play-Off final, in which they lost to Aston Villa.