Southend United failed in loan bid for Birmingham City goalkeeper Connal Trueman

Southend United failed in a late loan bid for Birmingham City goalkeeper Connal Trueman, according to a report by the Southend Echo.

Sol Campbell’s side are keen on bringing in another stopper for more competition and back-up for the rest of the season but will have to venture down the emergency loan route now.

Trueman, who is 23 years old, has played 10 games in all competitions for Birmingham in this campaign and was not allowed to leave Pep Clotet’s outfit on loan last month.

Southend sold one of their ‘keepers Nathan Bishop to Manchester United in January which leaves the League One strugglers with two goalkeepers at the club, Mark Oxley and teenager Callum Taylor.

Campbell has said they were close to bringing someone in, as per the Southend Echo: “We were close but it’s very difficult now and a lot of teams are nervous because they might need their second or third keeper. You can try and pull in a favour and it would be a week to week contract for an emergency loan.”

“It can happen because of that but anything else and we wouldn’t be able to get anyone in.”

Trueman joined Birmingham’s academy as a youngster in 2007 and has risen up through the youth ranks with his local side. He made his first team debut for the Blues in a fixture against Norwich City at Carrow Road on the opening day of the 2018/19 season.

He has been loaned out to non-league duo Leamington and Solihull Moors in the past but saw a move to Southend blocked this winter.