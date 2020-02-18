Leeds United could be given boost as injuries and matches plague Reading boss

Second-placed Leeds United welcome somewhat struggling 15th-placed Reading outfit to Elland Road on Saturday and both sides will be looking to continue their winning ways. For promotion hopefuls Leeds, they could be given a helping hand with Reading boss Mark Bowen said to be juggling both injuries and a fixture bottleneck.

Leeds will entertain Reading on the back of as comprehensive a 1-0 win as you could imagine whilst their visitors are coming off the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. That was their first victory in eight games but the odds might be stacked against them somewhat at Elland road come Saturday.

The Royals involvement in the FA Cup means that they face a glut of five games in the next 14 days and he’s already admitted that he has hard decisions to make. Speaking on the fixture bottleneck, Bowen said: “I have to make a decision – how much to work and how much rest do I give the players.

"We've got five games in 14 days after that game [against Leeds]so I have to mix up the work in training and giving them respite." On top of a mounting set of fixtures, Bowen also admitted that there is the not-so-small matter of injuries to consider. Responding to a question about Jonathan Obika, who took a knock in the victory over the Owls, Bowen said: "He had a kick on his ankle so we're waiting on him. He will have a scan. "We've got seven or eight players out injured but we'll get on with it and the players who have come in have proved they can do a great job." With Reading battling a congested fixture list, and numerous injuries, Saturday's match might just have gotten a little easier for the Whites.