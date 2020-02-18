Gary Rowett calls on Millwall right-back Brown to push for first-team spot after signing new deal

Speaking to London News Online, Millwall manager Gary Rowett has called on young right-back James Brown to push on and compete with Mahlon Romeo for a place in his starting 11 after signing a new contract with the club.

Last week, Millwall right-back James Brown secured his immediate future with the club, penning a new contract with the Lions that will keep him at The Den until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Making his way through the club’s academy, Brown has been a regular for Millwall’s Under-23s side. The 22-year-old’s performances have seen him feature in and around the first-team picture, making the bench in six Championship games so far this season, also playing twice in the FA Cup for Gary Rowett’s side.

But now, having put pen to paper on a new contract with the club last week, Rowett has called upon Brown to step it up and compete for a place in the starting 11, with Mahlon Romeo currently comfortably holding down the role as the Lions’ starting right-back.

Speaking to London News Online about Brown and what he needs to do if he wants to push for a spot in the Millwall side, the manager said:

“Rather than be happy to be around it he has got to try and get Mahlon’s shirt. It’s about having that little bit extra bite. It’s good Browny has signed but this is stage one – there are three or four more stages to go to get that potential out. He is a good lad with good qualities.”