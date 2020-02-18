Derby County midfielder George Evans discusses long-awaited return to action

Speaking to the club’s official website, Derby County midfielder George Evans has expressed his delight upon his return to action having missed the last two and a half months on the sidelines with a calf injury.

Derby County midfielder George Evans has not featured for the Rams since mid-December, with a calf injury keeping him out of action since then. But now, he is nearing his return to first-team action as he steps up his return to full fitness.

Evans played 60 minutes for the Rams’ Under-23s side against Everton and now, his sights are set on returning to the senior side to help Philip Covu’s team in their efforts to rise up the Championship table.

He spoke to the club’s official website about his recovery and his return, saying:

“I’m delighted to be back. It was a frustrating injury and it’s been tough mentally as well. It’s been stop-start since I’ve been at the club, but I’m glad to be back and hopefully, that’s the end of it now. There’s no better feeling than being back on the pitch and playing because it’s been frustrating for me.

“Every time I’ve been for a scan it’s been a bit longer than I’ve expected, hopefully, I can put all that behind me and that can be the end of it now.

“There’s no better feeling than being on the pitch, I’ve missed it. Being back out there is great, but hopefully, I can keep progressing and get some minutes with the first team. If I can’t do that, then I will be with the Under-23s and get some minutes behind me because that’s what I need.”