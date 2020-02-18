Blackburn Rovers on-loan star Christian Walton attracting interest from top flight clubs

Blackburn Rovers on-loan star Christian Walton is attracting interest from top-flight clubs according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old is on loan at Ewood Park from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion but there have been a whole host of clubs monitoring the goalkeeper.

Manager Tony Mowbray had guided his side to eighth in the Championship table and are just three points outside the play-offs and Walton has been an integral figure during their good form.

Blackburn have lost just one of their last five games in the league and Walton’s outstanding performances have alerted several Premier League sides as well as clubs in the Bundesliga.

Walton is contracted with Brighton until the summer of 2021 but they could be willing to cash in on the keeper should they receive a suitable offer from one of his potential suitors.

The goalkeeper has kept 11 clean sheets so far this season for Rovers and has been a mainstay in the team, starting every single game for Mowbray’s side.

The former England under-21 international is highly regarded at Brighton even though he has only made four senior appearances for the Seagulls.

The top-flight club have Mat Ryan as their first choice stopper and plenty of back-up options available it appears unlikely he will be able to force his way into manager Graham Potters’ immediate first-team plans.

Blackburn may also have an interest in retaining Walton permanently but they will find it increasingly difficult should they face competition from Premier League sides for his signature.