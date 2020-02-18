Leeds United star Forshaw makes first steps on road to injury recovery

Adam Forshaw has not seen action for Leeds United since the 1-0 loss away at Charlton in late-September. His total for this season rounds out at seven appearances, 584 minutes of action and one assist.

That’s all it will stay at as the former Middlesbrough man has undergone season-ending surgery on a hip problem in Colorado. It’s a shame too as the midfielder was beginning to look the part over the early games this season as Marcelo Bielsa’s side started to get into their stride.

The injury, and the initial operation, were something that Forshaw published and commented about on Instagram a few days ago, giving Leeds United fans an update as to what the situation was.

That news was reassuring for United fans to hear and put to bed any ideas that Whites fans might have had that Forshaw was to make a miraculous return to the side ahead of the final stages of a hopefully successful promotion push.

What was left for Forshaw is the long and winding road of recovery and recuperation that lies ahead of him as he looks to battle back to full fitness and win his place back in the Leeds United side. That recovery has started already and it is something that he has also publicised on Instagram.

Leeds United have 13 games left in a season of rollercoaster ups-and-downs where they will be hoping to get on the bike and finish strongly with promotion to the Premier League. For Adam Forshaw, it’s a more literal bike that he will need to be getting on.