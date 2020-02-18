Noel Whelan makes bold claim in comparison between Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Liverpool star Jordan Henderson

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has made the bold claim that Whites’ midfielder Kalvin Phillips is a better player than Liverpool star Jordan Henderson in an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan claims that Phillips is the best player in England in his defensive midfield position and is edging ever closer to an international call-up should his form continue.

Leeds have suffered a wobble in form in recent weeks but a draw against Brentford and a win over Bristol City in their last two games has seen them cement second place in the league.

Whelan had his say on Phillips: “Kalvin Phillips is one of those players who is not just integral in the role that he plays but also the confidence he gives to others when he is in the side.”

“There has to be an England call up for him very soon the way he is playing. He is a leader. There is no better defensive midfield player in the Championship in that position and I would probably say the Premier League as well.”

“I do not think Declan Rice and Jordan Henderson are in the same league as Kalvin Phillips. I really do not. Kalvin is way above them. Gareth Southgate has been down and has been looking at Kalvin and Ben White you would have thought but Kalvin is the standout.”

This is undoubtedly a hugely bold statement made by Whelan when you consider Henderson is currently captain of the side who are top of the Premier League and are the current European champions.

29-year-old Henderson has been a key figure in his side building an incredible 25-point advantage over second-placed Manchester City and is favourite to win the Player of the Year award at the end of the season.