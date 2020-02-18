An updated five potential candidates for the Blackpool job

Blackpool remain in the hunt for a new permanent manager to replace Simon Grayson. Here is an updated five potential candidates for the job-

Nathan Jones- The Welshman remains one of the front runners for the vacant position at Bloomfield Road. The former Luton Town boss has a point to prove after his dismal spell at Stoke City and could be handed another chance by the Tangerines.

Paul Heckingbottom- He is an option for Blackpool and has been available since he was sacked by Hibernian in November. The 42 year old guided Barnsley to promotion from League One in 2016 and later went on to manage Leeds United.

Ian Evatt- The former Tangerines defender is currently doing an impressive job with Barrow and they are top of the National League with their sights set on a promotion to the Football League. Would he be tempted by a return to his ex-employers?

David Dunn- He joined Blackpool as first-team coach in January and has been placed in caretaker charge until a successor is found. The ex-Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder could be considered for the full-time job if he does well in the games he takes over.

Tim Flowers- The former England international goalkeeper is a name to throw into the hat. He has recently left Solihull Moors after doing a great job with them. They finished 2nd in the fifth tier last season despite operating on a tiny budget and Flowers deserve an opportunity to manage in the Football League now.