Danny Mills fires warning to Leeds United ahead of ‘favourable’ promotion run-in

Danny Mills has fired a warning to Leeds United ahead of their ‘favourable’ promotion run-in compared to their rivals in an interview with Football Insider.

Between now and the end of the season, Leeds only face one of the current top seven when they face Fulham next month and their upcoming fixtures on paper look easier than for some of their rivals.

Former Leeds defender Mills has however warned that facing clubs with little to play for or fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table could be just as dangerous as playing the promotion-chasing sides.

“Sometimes teams who have nothing to fight for become very dangerous because they can relax, go out and play,” Mills said.

“They can play with freedom. Whereas normally when they would have played Leeds they would have sat back. That can be equally dangerous. On paper you have to say it is in Leeds’ hands. There is the ability and the potential to win the majority of those games.”

“But we just saw Barnsley go to Fulham at the weekend. That is Barnsley going for it and forgetting about shutting down shop.”

“They have nothing to lose. If they lose, they are bottom of the league. If they win they are bottom of the league. It is that mentality of just going for it. Sometimes it can work against you.”

Former England defender Mills certainly has a point as he claims the Whites should be cautious over being complacent again teams lower down the league and Leeds would be wise to have the same outlook as they aim to avoid missing out on promotion back to the Premier League.